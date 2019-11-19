Police are trying to identify three people who are suspected of using credit and gift cards that were stolen from a local woman earlier this month.
The suspected thieves used cards at the Target store in East Greenbush on Nov. 8, the day after they were stolen from the parked car of a patron at the Family YMCA of Glens Falls.
In all, the thieves took purses from several vehicles after smashing windows of at least five vehicles at the local YMCA.
A witness called police, and State Police chased the suspects south on the Northway, the thieves driving over 100 mph before troopers broke off the pursuit for safety reasons. The car they drove was later found abandoned in Troy, and efforts to use stolen credit cards occurred at stores in that area afterward.
You have free articles remaining.
The thefts are believed to be related to a group known as the "Felony Lane Gang" that has roamed the region and eastern part of the country for at least three years breaking into cars to steal purses. They then quickly try to use credit cards, cash forged checks and open new accounts based on the victims' information.
The Georgia-based group has leaders who recruit local people to take part in the scheme, paying them some of the proceeds as they roam from town to town targeting cars at workout centers, YMCAs, parks and hiking trailheads.
Thefts happened in recent weeks from vehicles in Glens Falls, Queensbury and South Glens Falls.
Police advise that valuables, including wallets and purses, not be left in vehicles, locked or not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.