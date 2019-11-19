{{featured_button_text}}
Purse theft suspects

Police are trying to identify these people in connection with local purse thefts earlier this month. Anyone with information was asked to call East Greenbush Police at 518-479-2525.

Police are trying to identify three people who are suspected of using credit and gift cards that were stolen from a local woman earlier this month.

The suspected thieves used cards at the Target store in East Greenbush on Nov. 8, the day after they were stolen from the parked car of a patron at the Family YMCA of Glens Falls.

In all, the thieves took purses from several vehicles after smashing windows of at least five vehicles at the local YMCA.

A witness called police, and State Police chased the suspects south on the Northway, the thieves driving over 100 mph before troopers broke off the pursuit for safety reasons. The car they drove was later found abandoned in Troy, and efforts to use stolen credit cards occurred at stores in that area afterward.

The thefts are believed to be related to a group known as the "Felony Lane Gang" that has roamed the region and eastern part of the country for at least three years breaking into cars to steal purses. They then quickly try to use credit cards, cash forged checks and open new accounts based on the victims' information.

The Georgia-based group has leaders who recruit local people to take part in the scheme, paying them some of the proceeds as they roam from town to town targeting cars at workout centers, YMCAs, parks and hiking trailheads.

Thefts happened in recent weeks from vehicles in Glens Falls, Queensbury and South Glens Falls.

Police advise that valuables, including wallets and purses, not be left in vehicles, locked or not.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

