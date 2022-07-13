Police release name of Fort Edward woman rescued from house

FORT EDWARD — State police on Wednesday released the name of the woman who was rescued from her Fort Edward home after a tree fell on it.

Police received a call at about 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a tree down on the house because of the high winds from the storm. Emergency personnel responded to 117 North River Road and rescued 75-year-old Penelope Perry, who was trapped on the second floor from debris.

They were able to stabilize the structure and access Perry through the roof. She was safely extricated and transported by helicopter to Glens Falls Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to state police, agencies that responded to the scene included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Department of Public Safety, Washington County Emergency Management, Fort Edward Rescue Squad and fire departments from Fort Edward, Greenwich, Middle Falls, Argyle, Hebron, Hudson Falls and New York State Fire.

Also assisting was the state Department of Transportation, Washington County Department of Transportation, Fort Edward Department of Transportation, FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force and National Incident Management services.

All but three customers of Washington and Saratoga counties whose power went out due to the storm had their electrical service restored.