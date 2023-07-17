FORT EDWARD — Police have released more details about a rollover crash that occurred on Wednesday in front of Fort Edward school.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash just before midnight on Route 4. Upon arrival, deputies located a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee on top of the guardrail and into the utility pole on the northbound side of the road with low hanging power lines. The vehicle and pole had significant damage, according to a news release.

The driver was identified as Matthew Lozada, 26, of McCrea St. in Fort Edward. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries.

Broadway in the area of the crash was closed to all traffic until about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies are investigating whether speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation and charges are possible. Deputies Logan Gillis, Tim Gillis and Trevor Peck handled the incident with the assistance of the Fort Edward Fire Department and Fort Edward EMS.