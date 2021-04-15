Police release driver's name in Northway crash that damaged Sitterly Road overpass

CLIFTON PARK — State police have released the name of the driver of the truck that struck an overpass in Clifton Park, closing a section of the Northway on Wednesday.

Police said 56-year-old George Gizzi, of Colonie, was traveling in the far right southbound lane at about 5:30 a.m. The boom lift on the trailer of the truck was raised, which exceeded the height limit for the Sitterly Road overpass between Exit 9 and Exit 8A.

It struck the bridge and the boom lift fell off the trailer and came to rest across all three lanes, according to a news release.

Gizzi was issued a ticket as a result of the accident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The southbound lanes of the Northway were closed between Exit 10 and Exit 8A, as well as the Sitterly Road Bridge.

Department of Transportation crews have installed temporary support structures to reopen the left two southbound lanes of that section of the highway on Thursday morning. The far right southbound lane remains closed at Exit 9 and the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp is also closed.

DOT is evaluating options for a more permanent repair to the structure and the overpass will remain closed until further notice.