Police reform plan adopted in village of Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — The Village Board adopted a plan to update the village police department’s policies and procedures in five areas at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
In compliance with an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, village Trustee Peter Williams, Police Chief Justin Derway and a committee of community members reviewed the department’s policies and identified five areas where improvements could be made.
The written report, completed in February, notes that the committee received “virtually no feedback, comments, concerns, complaints or recommendations” in response to its public outreach.
The report states that the department is tightly constrained by its budget.
Although it would be desirable to have a full-time social worker on staff and provide body-worn cameras to officers on patrol, the village doesn’t have the funds. However, the department might be able to share costs with other agencies or get state or federal grants, the report states.
The report recommends more training for officers in areas including de-escalation, bias awareness, use of force, and procedural justice.
Officers need more support in handling mental health and substance abuse crises, especially because these incidents often happen at night and on weekends when service agencies are closed, the report states.
The department should look for more diversity among new officers and increase its community involvement, especially at Fort Edward Central School, the report states.
The report notes that students who develop positive attitudes toward the police affect their families’ views of the police and are more likely to consider law enforcement as a career.
The report recommends exploring funding for body cameras and establishing a civilian police oversight committee.
The committee will continue to meet. A follow-up meeting is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 7.
In other matters:
- Fred Baxstrome and Greg Van Grouw, representing Irving Tissue, said the company would like to buy Church Street from the village. The street, which starts on Broadway and goes into the plant’s property, is no longer open to the public. Acquiring the street would allow the plant to improve traffic flow for tractor-trailers and complete its landscaping along Broadway, Van Grouw said. Baxstrome said he’d gotten one appraisal, for $113,832. The company prefers to buy the street outright but “we’re not opposed to any creative combination,” including a land swap, he said. At the end of the meeting, the board adjourned to an attorney-client discussion with Village Attorney Matt Fuller to discuss the proposal.
- The town of Fort Edward needs to upgrade the server for both the town and village computer systems, Deputy Village Clerk-Treasurer Janelle Rose reported. Two village computers and five police department computers connected to that server will also need upgrades. Rose said she’s requested three quotes for the upgrades. She suggested the possibility of leasing computers instead of purchasing them. Village Mayor Matt Traver said the board would discuss it at its next budget workshop.
- The board reviewed a proposal from the Champlain Hudson Power Express, a transmission line that will bring renewable energy from Quebec to New York City. Board members said it’s not clear how the project’s engineers will deal with street and bridge crossings in the village, and objected to giving the project blanket approval. Fuller was asked to review the proposal and give his comments to the board.
- Village Forester Gary Hill said he’s very pleased with the progress of selective harvesting around the village reservoir in Moreau. Dale Moran Logging of Lake George started the job in late January. Moran is “very careful,” Hill said. The project has returned more than $3,000 so far. Hill said he’s “keeping an eye” on a pine bark beetle infestation on the site.