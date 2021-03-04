Police reform plan adopted in village of Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — The Village Board adopted a plan to update the village police department’s policies and procedures in five areas at its regular monthly meeting Monday.

In compliance with an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, village Trustee Peter Williams, Police Chief Justin Derway and a committee of community members reviewed the department’s policies and identified five areas where improvements could be made.

The written report, completed in February, notes that the committee received “virtually no feedback, comments, concerns, complaints or recommendations” in response to its public outreach.

The report states that the department is tightly constrained by its budget.

Although it would be desirable to have a full-time social worker on staff and provide body-worn cameras to officers on patrol, the village doesn’t have the funds. However, the department might be able to share costs with other agencies or get state or federal grants, the report states.

The report recommends more training for officers in areas including de-escalation, bias awareness, use of force, and procedural justice.