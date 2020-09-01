Police receive report of aggressive dog or coyote near canal

KINGSBURY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a report of either an aggressive dog or a coyote in the area of Lock 8 Way.

The sighting was in the wooded areas across from the Feeder Canal about a half-mile from the gate, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The report was that the animal at growled at the person and then ran off into the woods.

Sheriff’s patrols and state Department of Environmental Conservation officers have been in the area and have not been able to locate the animal.

If people spot the animal, they are asked not to approach it but to report it to the Washington County Communications Center at 518-747-4623.

In August 2017, a Gansevoort woman was attacked by a rabid coyote while walking through a path along the Five Combines area. Rita Sweenor had numerous bites to her arms, legs and head.

A state conservation officer shot and killed the coyote the following day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.