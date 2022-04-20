 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Rafting victim was on a private trip

INDIAN LAKE — The 45-year-old man from Madison County who died Saturday during a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River in Indian Lake was on an independent trip, police said Wednesday.

State police said the trip was not a paid excursion through an official rafting company, but rather with a group of independent, experienced rafters.

“The victim was training and gaining experience in the hopes of becoming a licensed guide,” police stated in an email Wednesday.

Samuel M. Martin, who was from Hamilton in Madison County, was on a guided rafting trip on the Hudson River in Indian Lake when he was ejected from the raft, police said.

He was pulled back into the boat but was unresponsive, according to state police.

State police and local EMS arrived at the scene around 1:32 p.m. Saturday at Barton Mines on Hudson River Plant Road in Indian Lake. Medical treatment was unsuccessful and Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a preliminary investigation, police discovered that Martin had been wearing appropriate gear: a safety helmet and a life preserver.

