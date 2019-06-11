QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was jailed Friday for allegedly stealing a camper-trailer that he was supposed to buy, police said.
Peter A. Bratis, 39, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for taking the trailer under a lease-to-own agreement, but then failing to make payments or return it, according to State Police.
When the owner sought to retrieve it, Bratis allegedly moved it several times to hide it from him, officials said. State Police eventually recovered it.
Bratis, who is a prior felon and Level 2 sex offender, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
