{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — An unlicensed motorcycle rider had to be taken to Albany Medical Center by helicopter after he crashed and was seriously injured Wednesday, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Andrew W. Mattison, 33, of Queensbury, crashed at 5:49 p.m. on Schroon River Road.

Mattison, who was operating a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle southbound, lost control, hit several large rocks and went over the embankment.

“It was attributed to speed, and I don’t think he had much experience,” said Warren County Sheriff Sgt. James Fidd.

Mattison did not have a motorcycle license.

He was transported by North Warren EMS to a helicopter landing zone, where he was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, Fidd said.

Mattison was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and speed not reasonable and prudent, a traffic violation.

Chestertown Fire and North Warren EMS assisted at the scene and Warrensburg Fire established a landing zone for the helicopter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments