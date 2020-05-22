Police: Queensbury man ran stop sign, caused accident
Police: Queensbury man ran stop sign, caused accident

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was ticketed for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and causing a crash Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Corinth Road and Vandusen Road in Queensbury.

South Glens Falls resident Rainer Mehalick, 56, was driving his 2013 Nissan NV2 van when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Mehalick struck a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Thomas Loran, 61, of Queensbury.

Mehalick and Loran had minor injuries and were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation. Mehalick received a traffic ticket.

Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Nick Maille investigated the crash and was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS and the West Glens Falls Fire Department.

