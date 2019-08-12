QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged with felony criminal mischief Sunday night after a "domestic dispute" that led to him damaging another person's property, police said.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office was sent to a home on Upper Sherman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute, police said.
Officers determined that Hunter J. Burns, 23, caused more than $250 in damage to a home, including damaging two doors, a garage door and other items, and also shoved a woman who was there, according to the Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.
Burns was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, and was being held in Warren County Jail on Monday pending arraignment.
Sheriff's patrol officers Jacob Kearns and Ryan Saunders handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.