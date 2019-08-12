{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged with felony criminal mischief Sunday night after a "domestic dispute" that led to him damaging another person's property, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was sent to a home on Upper Sherman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute, police said.

Officers determined that Hunter J. Burns, 23, caused more than $250 in damage to a home, including damaging two doors, a garage door and other items, and also shoved a woman who was there, according to the Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

Burns was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, and was being held in Warren County Jail on Monday pending arraignment.

Sheriff's patrol officers Jacob Kearns and Ryan Saunders handled the case.

