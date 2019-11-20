NORTHUMBERLAND — A Queensbury man whose dogs attacked two horses last week, injuring at least one, has been charged with violating a court order by allowing them to get loose, according to State Police.
Sanjay "Jay" Kapoor, 53, was under court order to keep the dogs confined because they had been deemed "dangerous" during a court proceeding over prior attack allegations.
The dogs, a Siberian huskie and Alaskan malamute, instead got loose on Nov. 13 and attacked yearling horses at a farm off Beaver Street, officials said.
Police are also looking into whether the dogs were responsible for injuries that claimed the life of an alpaca at a nearby farm the same day.
Kapoor was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment of property, and was released pending prosecution in Northumberland Town Court.
He faces up to a year in jail on the misdemeanor counts.
The dogs were sent to Saratoga County Animal Shelter and will be the subject of additional dangerous dog proceedings.
