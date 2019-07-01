QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on Ridge Road early Sunday, police said.
Adam J. Tracy, 39, was charged after the 3:53 a.m. collision with a utility pole near Ridgewood Court, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle landed on its side in the front yard of a home.
No injuries were reported but Tracy was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent, which led to a misdemeanor DWI count.
Tracy was released, pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Sheriff's Patrol Officer Donnie Long handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.