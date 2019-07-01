{{featured_button_text}}
Ridge crash

A vehicle landed on its side after a crash on Ridge Road in Queensbury early Sunday. The driver was charged with DWI.

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on Ridge Road early Sunday, police said.

Adam J. Tracy, 39, was charged after the 3:53 a.m. collision with a utility pole near Ridgewood Court, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle landed on its side in the front yard of a home.

No injuries were reported but Tracy was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent, which led to a misdemeanor DWI count.

Tracy was released, pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer Donnie Long handled the case.

