SCHOHARIE — A driver was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a commercial dump truck and a passenger vehicle on state Route 30, according to State Police.
Police said the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. when a vehicle entered the roadway from a private driveway and the dump truck traveling northbound struck the vehicle.
The operator of the passenger was pronounced dead by the Schoharie County coroner and the name of the deceased will be released pending notification of family.
A portion of state Route 30 was closed due to of the collision and an investigation is ongoing.
This stretch of roadway has been the subject of an ongoing NTSB investigation after 20 people were killed Oct. 6 in a stretch limousine crash at the intersection of Route 30 and 30A.
According to reports, the vehicle owned and operated by Prestige Limousine in Wilton failed a state inspection and should not have been in operation. Several lawsuits have been filed against the company by surviving family members and the company's owner Nauman Hussain.
Hussain faces 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
State Police were assisted with the investigation by members of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department, State DOT, and first responders from the Schoharie and Central Bridge Fire Departments.
