Police: 7 pounds of marijuana seized on Northway

SCHROON — Two men, one a parolee with five felony convictions, were arrested Saturday night after police found more than 7 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway, authorities said.

The arrests came after a southbound Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped for speeding near Exit 28, and State Police determined the driver had a suspended license, according to State Police.

Robert Allen

Allen

A search of the vehicle turned up 7.4 pounds of marijuana, and driver William E. All, 51, and passenger Robert K. Allen, 51, of Malta, were charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

All was released pending prosecution, while Allen was sent to Essex County Jail without bail because he has five felony convictions and is on parole for a 2018 drug possession conviction in Saratoga County Court.

