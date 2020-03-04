Police: 7 pounds of marijuana seized on Northway

SCHROON — Two men, one a parolee with five felony convictions, were arrested Saturday night after police found more than 7 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway, authorities said.

The arrests came after a southbound Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped for speeding near Exit 28, and State Police determined the driver had a suspended license, according to State Police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A search of the vehicle turned up 7.4 pounds of marijuana, and driver William E. All, 51, and passenger Robert K. Allen, 51, of Malta, were charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

All was released pending prosecution, while Allen was sent to Essex County Jail without bail because he has five felony convictions and is on parole for a 2018 drug possession conviction in Saratoga County Court.

Love 0 Funny 7 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2