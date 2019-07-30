EASTON — Several people were hurt when a porch collapsed Saturday afternoon during a wedding anniversary party at Christ the King Spiritual Center, but police said all of the injuries were minor.
The injuries occurred when a group that had gathered for a 50th wedding anniversary party posed for a picture on a section of the porch that was an unspecified height off the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
A number of emergency services agencies were called to the scene as some were initially trapped amid the debris, but Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell said injuries were reported to be minor. Those involved were from the Greenwich area and other areas of upstate New York.
Police said the collapse occurred when 30 or so people gathered on the porch, and a group of 10 to 15 went to one corner to take a photo.
Representatives of the spiritual center, which is located on Burton Road, have not responded to requests for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.