Police: People complying with social distancing

Local law enforcement officials report that people seem to be complying with social distancing by avoiding congregating in large groups.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the communications center has received a number of calls by citizens reporting seeing people congregating.
“We’ll go out and check them out. In most instances, if there are two people who are together, they are family members,” he said.
There has not been any issue with businesses that are not complying. When police have followed up on any tips about seeing people inside restaurants, deputies have found that people are just in the building getting takeout.
If deputies do see any issues, they have a conversation with any groups in violation. LaFarr said the parties involved understand the situation.
“The end goal is keep everyone healthy, safe,” he said.
Dispatchers also had calls about people golfing — back when they were still allowed to open — before Thursday when they were declared nonessential businesses by the state and ordered to close. If there were two people in a golf cart, they were related, according to LaFarr.
Glens Falls Police Lt. Shawn Lovelace said the city also has not seen any issues, other than some youths playing basketball.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said he is also not seeing any problems.
“The community in general has been kind of working together. People understand what they need to do,” he said. “I think our message is getting across that social distancing can help save lives and contain the spread of this COVID-19 virus.”
In a couple of instances, Zurlo said deputies have just given the people who were gathering some educational information about social distancing.
“We haven’t had many complaints at all,” he said.
