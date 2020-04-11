Police: People complying with social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local law enforcement officials report that people seem to be complying with social distancing by avoiding congregating in large groups.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the communications center has received a number of calls by citizens reporting seeing people congregating.

“We’ll go out and check them out. In most instances, if there are two people who are together, they are family members,” he said.

There has not been any issue with businesses that are not complying. When police have followed up on any tips about seeing people inside restaurants, deputies have found that people are just in the building getting takeout.

If deputies do see any issues, they have a conversation with any groups in violation. LaFarr said the parties involved understand the situation.

“The end goal is keep everyone healthy, safe,” he said.

Dispatchers also had calls about people golfing — back when they were still allowed to open — before Thursday when they were declared nonessential businesses by the state and ordered to close. If there were two people in a golf cart, they were related, according to LaFarr.