Police: Parolee stole, damaged two vehicles

A Corinth man who is on parole for car theft has been charged with felonies in connection with the theft of two more vehicles last fall, both of which were recovered damaged, one destroyed.

Lance E. Abare Jr., 28, of Corinth, was arrested in connection with the theft of a minivan from a Glens Falls business and a pickup truck from a home in Lake Luzerne on Oct. 11, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The 2017 Dodge Caravan caught fire when it was crashed on Harris Avenue in Lake Luzerne shortly after it was stolen, police said in a news release.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was then taken from a home on Harris Avenue, and it was recovered damaged later in the day off county Route 10 in Corinth.

Abare has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property for driving the van in Queensbury, where a convenience store surveillance camera system recorded him with it, and grand larceny for theft of the Silverado, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Abare is on parole for a September 2017 attempted burglary conviction that stemmed from the theft of a Ford Explorer at a South Glens Falls body shop. In that case, he then took the stolen vehicle and used it to repeatedly ram the parked car of an ex-girlfriend in Corinth, police said.