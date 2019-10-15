QUEENSBURY — A two-time felon was arrested Monday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the dormitory at SUNY Adirondack over the weekend.
Alajhed "A.J." Carl, 20, of Glen Street, Glens Falls, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, for an incident over the weekend at the college campus in Queensbury, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police said he held the 18-year-old woman against her will and sexually abused her, but she was able to get away from him and go to another room to seek help. No injuries were reported.
Carl is not a student at the college, but was invited to a party there Friday night, police said.
Police are investigating whether there were additional victims. Carl had been on campus for gatherings a number of times this semester, according to sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale.
"He was on campus for a party," sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said. "We have heard from other people that he may have done this with others."
Carl is on parole for 2018 felony convictions for attempted robbery and tampering with physical evidence, which stemmed from a 2017 gunpoint home invasion robbery in West Glens Falls, a 2016 assault and mugging in Glens Falls, a 2015 car theft in Queensbury and use of someone else's urine to try to pass a drug test, as well as a variety of other crimes.
You have free articles remaining.
He was initially paroled in January, but violated parole and was returned to jail. He was released again in May and is on parole until October 2020, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Service.
Carl was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail. He has also been accused of violating parole as well.
Sheriff's investigators Ed Affinito and Jason Palmer handled the case. Anyone with information about the matter was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
A spokesman for the college said the incident was being investigated.
The college's website shows crime data that the college is mandated to report, which reports one rape and three incidents of "fondling" reported in 2018, the most recent data available.
The full report can be found at http://www.sunyacc.edu/annual-security-report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.