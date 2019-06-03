{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU -- A traffic stop on the Northway led to the seizure of more than 10 pounds of marijuana on Friday, according to State Police.

Two New York City residents were stopped in the southbound lanes near Exit 17 shortly before noon when a vehicle was pulled over for following another too closely, the State Police public information website showed.

A search turned up packages of marijuana, and led to felony charges against two people in the vehicle.

Charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana were Yun L. Geng, 30, and Mengran Xu, 29, both of Queens, records show.

Both were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but both had posted bail as of early Monday.

