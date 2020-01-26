Police: One killed, two injured in head-on Route 4 crash in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — One person was killed Sunday morning and two others injured in a head-on crash involving a car and pickup truck on Route 4, police said.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the collision was reported at about 7:25 a.m. just north of the Stewart's store near Waite Road.

According to a news release, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided. One vehicle traveling northbound had two occupants and both were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for reported minor injuries. The second vehicle had one occupant and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The identification of those involved in the crash are awaiting notification of the deceased's next of kin and the investigation remains ongoing.

State Route 4 was closed between Geer and Wait roads for several hours, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. The road re-opened at about noon.

Tractor trailers were detoured to Route 149 as first responders worked at the scene, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Kingsbury Fire and Fort Edward EMS assisted the Washington County Sheriff's Office at the scene.