Police: One injured in vehicle-school bus accident
0 comments

Police: One injured in vehicle-school bus accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — One person was injured and transported to the hospital after a vehicle rear-ended a stopped school bus Monday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred at about 2:58 p.m. on Federal Hill Road involving a Bolton Central School bus and an unidentified vehicle operated by an unidentifed 17-year-old male, police said. 

Police said the school bus operated by Merritt Cleavland, 71, was stopped with its flashers activated at a residence to drop off a child when it was struck from behind. 

A 17-year-old female student complained of head and neck pain and was transported by Bolton EMS to Glens Falls Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police ticketed the 17-year-old for following too closely and the accident was investigated by Patrol Officer Gregory T. Seeley.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News