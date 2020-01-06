Police: One injured in vehicle-school bus accident

BOLTON — One person was injured and transported to the hospital after a vehicle rear-ended a stopped school bus Monday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred at about 2:58 p.m. on Federal Hill Road involving a Bolton Central School bus and an unidentified vehicle operated by an unidentifed 17-year-old male, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said the school bus operated by Merritt Cleavland, 71, was stopped with its flashers activated at a residence to drop off a child when it was struck from behind.

A 17-year-old female student complained of head and neck pain and was transported by Bolton EMS to Glens Falls Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police ticketed the 17-year-old for following too closely and the accident was investigated by Patrol Officer Gregory T. Seeley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0