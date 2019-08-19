ARGYLE — One person was killed and a Washington County sheriff's officer injured in a two-car collision on Route 40 early Monday.
Few details were available early Monday, but Route 40 was closed just south of the village of Argyle because of the collision south of Sweet Road around 6:50 a.m.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said one person died and the sheriff's officer was taken to Glens Falls Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The person who died is from the Argyle area, and their name was not released early Monday pending notification of family members.
He said details as to what occurred and which driver was at fault were still being determined.
Murphy said the officer was not headed to an emergency call. He was headed south, en route to the Salem station for a 7 a.m. shift change after working the overnight shift.
The investigation was turned over to the State Police, and the agency's accident reconstruction experts have been called in to determine what happened, Murphy said. A canopy has been set up in the road, and officers from both police agencies were on scene as of 8:15 a.m.
The road was expected to be closed for much of the morning. More details will be posted when they become available.
