{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff's veteran pin

Local sheriff's officers will have new pins for their uniforms recognizing them for their military service.

 Courtesy photo

Two local sheriff's offices are recognizing officers who served in the military with a new insignia to be added to their uniforms.

The new pins arrived this month in time for observance of Veterans Day. They bear the words "National Defense" and the insignia of the New York State Sheriff's Association.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the Sheriff's Association came up with the idea to offer them to sheriff's offices, and had them produced for agencies that opted in.

He said 15 road patrol officers and correction officers and one employee of the agency's civil division received them in Washington County.

"It's a nice way to recognize our members who are veterans," Murphy said.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York said his office will receive the Sheriff's Associations pins as well.

"We thought it was important to recognize our veterans," he said.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his office began offering a special bar on uniforms pins worn by military veteran officers several years ago, and about 80 officers have them.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments