Two local sheriff's offices are recognizing officers who served in the military with a new insignia to be added to their uniforms.
The new pins arrived this month in time for observance of Veterans Day. They bear the words "National Defense" and the insignia of the New York State Sheriff's Association.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the Sheriff's Association came up with the idea to offer them to sheriff's offices, and had them produced for agencies that opted in.
He said 15 road patrol officers and correction officers and one employee of the agency's civil division received them in Washington County.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's a nice way to recognize our members who are veterans," Murphy said.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York said his office will receive the Sheriff's Associations pins as well.
"We thought it was important to recognize our veterans," he said.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his office began offering a special bar on uniforms pins worn by military veteran officers several years ago, and about 80 officers have them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.