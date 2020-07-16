You are the owner of this article.
Police: Northway crash result of sleeping driver
Police: Northway crash result of sleeping driver

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A tanker-truck crash that shut down all northbound lanes of the Northway on Wednesday just north of Exit 14 was caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel, according to State Police.

Anthony J. Fronte, 32, of West Haven, Connecticut, told police he had briefly fallen asleep, then went off the road.

The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. 

Police said the tanker truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail and caught fire before coming to rest in a ditch.

All northbound lanes were closed between exits 14 and 15 until early afternoon Wednesday while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. 

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash. 

