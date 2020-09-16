Police: No tickets in fatal motorcycle crash

MOREAU — No tickets will be issued in the crash that killed a motorcyclist in Moreau last month.

The accident happened on Aug. 14 at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 197 and Burt Road.

State police said that 73-year-old Patrick Powers, of South Glens Falls, was traveling north on Burt Road and stopped at the intersection.

When crossing Route 197, he was struck by the motorcycle operated by 24-year-old Tyler J. Hayward, of Hudson Falls, who was traveling east on Route 197.

Hayward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayward worked as a plumber at Burnell’s Plumbing and Heating.

Powers told police that he did not see the motorcycle because of excessive glare from the sun.

