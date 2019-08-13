STONY CREEK — An elderly man died Tuesday afternoon when a car he was driving crashed head on with a tree on Riley Hill Road, according to police.
Police identified the man as Howard C. Ward Jr., 95, of Niskayuna.
At about 3:15 p.m., he was found dead in the driver's area of a 2009 Subaru Forester. Police said Ward was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office believe a medical issue resulted in the crash as alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor. An autopsy will be performed.
The crash remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Patrol Officers Kenneth Smith and Michael Lavallie with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Division.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police, the Stony Creek Fire Department, and the Stony Creek Emergency Squad.
Riley Hill Road is a rural road off Hadley Road.
