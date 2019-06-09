LAKE GEORGE -- A Schoharie County man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Saturday night after he hit another motorcyclist with his bike and left the scene, police said.
Christopher M. West, 30, of Gilboa, was arrested shortly after the 8 p.m. collision in the town of Lake George, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police said he clipped another bike and drove off, but the collision had not been reported before sheriff's officers stopped him for traffic violations on Route 9N, police said in a news release.
No injuries were reported, and officers who stopped West were advised by a passing driver that he had been involved in a crash moments earlier.
Police determined he was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, which led to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated DWI and tickets for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, improper passing and driving an unregistered vehicle, authorities said.
He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a non-criminal violation, and was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.
Sheriff's patrol officers Tyler Morse and Ryan Schroeck handled the case.
