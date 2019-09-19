The public is invited to a charity motorcycle ride later this month that will aid a local program that helps police deal with traumatic incidents.
The event, dubbed the "Thin Blue Ride," will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 and is open to the public, both motorcyclists and non-bikers.
The ride, and a lunch with auctions that will follow it, will benefit New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, a nonprofit organization established by Warren County Sheriff's Officer Jim Banish to provide counseling to officers dealing with trauma on the job.
Banish works full-time around the state and country, helping officers deal with stress and mental health issues, a cause that he took on after his brother, a state trooper, committed suicide in 2008.
Banish saw a need and has been working full-time for several years, coordinating assistance for current and former officers.
He founded NY LEAP, an organization that uses grants and donor funding to pay for the clinicians and assistance that officers need at seminars held after critical incidents.
"We raise money so we can put these programs on," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
That's where next weekend's charity event comes in.
The Gunfighters Motorcycle Club of Lake George, made up of current and former police officers, has put together the "Thin Blue Ride" to raise money for NY LEAP, as part of Suicide Prevention Month.
The ride will begin with registration at McDermott's Harley-Davidson in Fort Ann at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, and riders — escorted by the State Police and Warren County Sheriff's Office motorcycle patrols — will ride to Fitzgerald's Steakhouse in Moreau for a lunch that will include fundraising silent auctions.
"If they can't make the ride, they can come to Fitzgerald's for lunch and the auctions," Banish said.
Trooper Robert Milone, president of the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club, said the riders expect to arrive at Fitzgerald's around 2 p.m. He said donors have been stepping up as word of the event has spread.
"We've been getting a really good response," he said.
Those wishing to donate items for auction or contribute can email lggunfighters@gmail.com. Contributions to the program can also be made through NY LEAP's website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.