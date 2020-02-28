Police: Mother and son used stolen credit cards

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury mother and son face multiple felonies for allegedly using stolen credit cards to make more than $1,200 in purchases, according to police.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the cards were stolen from a purse that a patron at the Hannaford store in Queensbury had accidentally left behind. It was later recovered in the store, missing cash, a debit card and three credit cards.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators determined the cards were used to make multiple purchases, and that Robin M. Carmen, 56, and her son, Albert J. Lewis, 26, both of Briwood Circle, illegally used them at a number of stores, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Carmen faces a felony count of forgery and four felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property, while her son faces a felony count of forgery and five felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Kearns and Investigator Jeff Grenier handled the case.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.