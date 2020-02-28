You are the owner of this article.
Police: Mother and son used stolen credit cards
Police: Mother and son used stolen credit cards

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury mother and son face multiple felonies for allegedly using stolen credit cards to make more than $1,200 in purchases, according to police.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the cards were stolen from a purse that a patron at the Hannaford store in Queensbury had accidentally left behind. It was later recovered in the store, missing cash, a debit card and three credit cards.

Investigators determined the cards were used to make multiple purchases, and that Robin M. Carmen, 56, and her son, Albert J. Lewis, 26, both of Briwood Circle, illegally used them at a number of stores, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Carmen faces a felony count of forgery and four felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property, while her son faces a felony count of forgery and five felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Kearns and Investigator Jeff Grenier handled the case.

Robin Carmen

Carmen
Albert Lewis

Lewis

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

