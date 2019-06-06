{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A Moreau woman faces charges after she allegedly hit a child with a metal mug, injuring her, and then turned over a child stroller with a child in it, police said.

Milinda S. Thomas, 33, was charged in connection with an incident Saturday on Pine Hill Drive, according to a State Police news release.

Police did not release the young girls' ages or relationship to Thomas. No serious injuries were reported.

She was charged with misdemeanor assault and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, records show.

Thomas was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail, but records show she was released from custody on Tuesday.

