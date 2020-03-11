You are the owner of this article.
Police: Moreau man attacked woman, store employee
Police: Moreau man attacked woman, store employee

SOUTH GLENS FALLS -- A Moreau man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a store, and then injured a store employee who came to her aid, police said.

Nathan N. Dickinson, 23, of Bluebird Terrace, was arrested early Tuesday after police were called to the Cumberland Farms store on Main Street for a report of disturbance, according to South Glens Falls Police.

Officers arrived to find an injured woman sitting on the floor of the store, and a store clerk who had minor injuries as well.

They determined that Dickinson had dragged the woman around the store, causing bruises and abrasions, and then attacked a store employee who called 911, police said in a news release. The store employee suffered minor injuries as well.

Dickinson fled the store, but surrendered himself to South Glens Falls Police at the police station a short time later. He was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and police said other charges will be filed in Moreau Town Court.

He was released pending prosecution in court and an order of protection was issued by Moreau Justice Jeff McCabe.

South Glens Falls Police Sgt. Todd Moulthrop and Patrolman James Holcomb handled the case.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

