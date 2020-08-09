Police: Minor injuries reported in Northway crash

WILTON — State Police on Sunday responded to a one-car crash that closed a portion of the Northway near Exit 16.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and closed the right lane in southbound section of I-87 near Exit 16 in Wilton, according to police.

Police reported only minor injuries and no arrests.

The crash has since been cleared.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

