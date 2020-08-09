You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Minor injuries reported in Northway crash
0 comments

Police: Minor injuries reported in Northway crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Accident scene

Firefighters assist in a disabled vehicle along I-87 southbound near exit 16 in Wilton on Sunday. (Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star)

 Jenn March, special to The Post-Star

WILTON — State Police on Sunday responded to a one-car crash that closed a portion of the Northway near Exit 16.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and closed the right lane in southbound section of I-87 near Exit 16 in Wilton, according to police.

Police reported only minor injuries and no arrests.

The crash has since been cleared.

Check back with poststar.com for more updates.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren County person dies of COVID
Local

Warren County person dies of COVID

An assisted-living facility resident has died after being hospitalized in critical condition, in the first COVID death of a Warren County resident since May 30.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News