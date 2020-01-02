Police: Meteor was likely cause of 'explosion' in Saratoga County

Police believe a meteor that entered the earth's atmosphere somewhere over western Saratoga County was the cause of the noise and light that resulted in reports of an "explosion" late Sunday.

The county Sheriff's Office reported 30 or so phone calls from concerned residents who heard a loud boom and saw a green light around 10:43 p.m. Sunday.

The calls came from residents of Edinburg, Providence, Galway, Greenfield, Milton and Ballston Spa, but the Sheriff's Office said residents as far west as Broadalbin and south to Charlton later reported hearing it as well.

They reported a green light accompanying the noise.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his officers spoke to a variety of agencies, and concluded that a meteor exploding as it burned up in the atmosphere was probably the cause.

He said sheriff's officers spoke with NASA and a number of scientists, and learned that the phenomenon matched up with a meteor burning up as it approached land. No one has found any physical evidence, but Zurlo said the rock could blow into tiny fragments that aren't found as it hits the atmosphere.