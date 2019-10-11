{{featured_button_text}}

Two central New York men were arrested recently for having more than 10 pounds of marijuana in Warren County, records show.

The two were pulled over for unspecified traffic violations by Warren County sheriff's officers on Sept. 28.

A search turned up a large quantity of marijuana, and both men were charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony. They were identified as Raphael W. Brukner, 28, and Albert W. Bidwell Jr., 26, both of Newfield, near Ithaca, records show.

Both men were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of this week.

The Sheriff's Office did not release additional information about the case.

While marijuana is legal in some states, it remains illegal to possess in New York.

