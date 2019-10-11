Two central New York men were arrested recently for having more than 10 pounds of marijuana in Warren County, records show.
The two were pulled over for unspecified traffic violations by Warren County sheriff's officers on Sept. 28.
A search turned up a large quantity of marijuana, and both men were charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony. They were identified as Raphael W. Brukner, 28, and Albert W. Bidwell Jr., 26, both of Newfield, near Ithaca, records show.
You have free articles remaining.
Both men were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of this week.
The Sheriff's Office did not release additional information about the case.
While marijuana is legal in some states, it remains illegal to possess in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.