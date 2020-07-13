Police: Medical issue caused crash at Ambrosia Diner

QUEENSBURY — A medical issue caused the driver of a truck to crash into a light pole and fence at the Ambrosia Diner on Saturday morning, police said Monday.

The accident happened at about 11:51 a.m.

State Police said that Stanley T. Wood, 72, of Queensbury, was traveling west on Aviation Road in his black Ford F-150 truck, when he crossed into the turning lane in the area of the diner and struck a utility pole and then sideswiped a parked car.

The vehicle then came to a rest after crashing into a fence that separates the diner’s property and the Northway Exit 19 northbound off-ramp.

No injuries were reported.

