Police: Mechanicville man possessed cocaine

MOREAU — A Mechanicville man was arrested on a drug charge Thursday following a traffic stop.

Zachary J. Luce, 23, was stopped in the northbound lane of the Northway in Moreau at about just after 7 p.m.

State Police said that Luce was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license and allegedly had about 1.8 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Luce was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

