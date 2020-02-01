Police: Man went into home to hide 'listening device'

MOREAU -- A felon from Moreau faces multiple charges after he illegally went into an acquaintance's home and hid equipment to record conversations, authorities said.

Todd D. Derush, 39, of Wilton-Gansevoort Road, was arrested Thursday after a two-day investigation by State Police, records show.

Police said the victim has an order of protection against him, and that he illegally entered their home and set up recording equipment.

He was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt, eavesdropping, unlawful surveillance and misdemeanor possession of eavesdropping devices, records show.

Derush has multiple prior felony arrests that include a felony robbery conviction for a 2000 gunpoint holdup of a Hudson Falls pizzeria and a felony criminal contempt arrest in Moreau last year.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

