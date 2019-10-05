FORT EDWARD — A three-time felon's decision to use fake $100 bills to pay a court fine on a misdemeanor conviction has resulted in four felony charges, court records allege.
Michael R. Zakrzewski, 42, a former Fort Edward resident who listed a Watervliet address in court records, was charged with possessing the counterfeit money as well as lying to the grand jury that indicted him, officials said.
He has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and single counts of first-degree perjury, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor making a false written statement after an investigation by Fort Edward Police and the U.S. Secret Service.
Zakrzewski pleaded not guilty to the five-count indictment Friday in Washington County Court, charges that stem from his handing Fort Edward's court clerk two fake $100 bill to pay a fine for a misdemeanor criminal contempt conviction last June 8.
Judge Joseph Malvuccio contacted police when they were determined to be fake bills, and Zakrzewski told police that he had gotten them at a convenience store in Wilton earlier that day, court records show.
He told police the clerk told him she needed change for her register, so he gave her 10 $20 bills in exchange for the two $100 bills he gave the court.
Zakrzrewski testified to that version of events before a Washington County grand jury after his arrest. But with the aid of store surveillance video, police determined that was not accurate, Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway said.
Since his arrest, Zakrzewski has sued Washington County, seeking his release from jail because he claimed he was not given a preliminary hearing per state law after his arrest. In court on Friday, his lawyer, Taalib Horton, asked to be removed from his case for reasons that weren't specified, and Zakrzewski renewed his objection to his confinement.
"There's definitely more issues than just the preliminary hearing," he said.
Washngton County Judge Kelly McKeighan granted Horton's request and said those would be taken up when he gets a new lawyer, and sent him back to Washington County Jail for lack of bail pending further court action.
Zakrzewski has three prior felony convictions in New York and Florida, including a 2014 burglary conviction in Saratoga County that resulted in a three-year prison sentence.
He was also charged with burglary in Fort Edward for a 2017 home burglary, but he was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge in that case.
He faces up to 15 years in state prison on the new charges.
