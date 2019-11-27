GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly told a woman he would burn her home and that he hoped she died in the fire, according to police.
Patrick Colon Jr., 33, was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor criminal contempt in connection with the incident at a home on Haskell Avenue, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said.
Police said Colon violated an order of protection by making the threat.
Colon, who has a criminal history that includes at least one prior felony arrest, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Glens Falls Police Officer Zach Tanner made the arrest.
