GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was jailed Thursday after he allegedly threatened a Warren County Child Protective Services caseworker with a knife during a home visit.
Nikolas R. King, 28, was arrested when police were called to his Crandall Street home late Thursday afternoon after a caseworker reported she had been threatened, according to Glens Falls Police. No injuries were reported.
Officers arrived to find an agitated King outside the home, and he would not listen to police as they told him to take a seat while the complaint was investigated. When an officer grabbed his arm he became combative, and multiple officers became involved to take him into custody, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said.
The children who were the subject of the CPS activity witnessed the confrontation, according to police.
Caseworkers had gone to the home to discuss a "safety plan" for King's children, Arnold said. He was also upset about earlier contact he had with them, she explained.
The alleged knife threat occurred outside the home.
You have free articles remaining.
King was charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, police records show.
Warren County Social Services Commissioner Chris Hanchett said his office has protocols in place for caseworker security, and the incident that occurred Thursday will be reviewed.
Changes to caseworker policies can be made, and if there are security concerns or threats, he said, his department can require the people they work with to come in to the Department of Social Services office instead of having a caseworker visiting them.
King was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, where he remained as of Monday. He faces up to 2 years in jail on the charges.
Glens Falls Police officers James Neal, Will Dawson and Sgt. Carl Mattison handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.