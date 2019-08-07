HUDSON FALLS — A Fort Edward man has been charged with numerous criminal counts for allegedly stealing money from an elderly relative, a theft that was noticed when her phone was being shut off for nonpayment of bills, authorities said.
Russell Bailey Jr., 26, was charged with felony identity theft and three misdemeanor petit larceny charges for allegedly using the 91-year-old victim's debit card without her permission and emptying it to the point that bills weren't paid, according to Hudson Falls Police.
The victim learned that her bank account had been looted when a representative of Spectrum visited her home to terminate her telephone and cable television service. When the woman explained that her payments were supposed to have been automatically withdrawn and there should have been money in the account, the Spectrum employee contacted police.
Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling said the victim had allowed Bailey to use her debit card on one occasion, but he continued to use it to make unauthorized withdrawals and took over $700 from the account without permission.
Kibling praised the Spectrum worker for sensing something was wrong and asking police to look into it,
"If it weren’t for him exhibiting compassion for the victim, we may not have been alerted to what was happening and the financial impact could have been greater for her," he said.
He said many theft cases that involve relatives who victimize one another aren't reported to police for a variety of reasons, including the vulnerability the victim feels.
Records show it was the second time Bailey had been accused of stealing from a relative. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property for a 2014 theft arrest, and was sentenced to 3 years on probation and directed to make $452 in restitution.
Bailey, whose Facebook page shows he works as a "driver" for the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.
The Washington County Office for the Aging was contacted to assist the victim, Kibling said. Hudson Falls Police Patrolman David Costello made the arrest.
