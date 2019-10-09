WILTON — A Rensselaer County man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes from the Walmart store in Wilton, according to police.
Anthony T. Moore, 41, of Renssalaer, allegedly stole 500 packs of smokes from the Route 50 supercenter after he had previously been banned from the property, State Police said.
Police did not say if the cigarettes were recovered.
Moore was charged with counts of third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
