WILTON -- A Saratoga County man faces charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from the warehouse where he worked.

Kendell M. Stewart, 38, was charged with two counts of felony grand larceny after an investigation by State Police into theft of merchandise from the Target warehouse in recent weeks, records show.

He is accused of stealing an Apple iPhone and other merchandise earlier this year.

Stewart was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

