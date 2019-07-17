{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was charged with grand larceny this week for allegedly stealing a car from a junkyard earlier this month, police said.

Elijah R. Tripp, 27, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, in connection with the theft of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche from a business in Queensbury, police said.

The vehicle was recovered damaged in the town of Moreau.

Tripp was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a non-criminal violation, when he was arrested. He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

