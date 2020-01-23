Police: Man set fire to truck in Saratoga County
DAY — A dispute between neighbors led to a pickup truck being set ablaze late Wednesday and the man who was allegedly responsible being arrested, according to police.

The incident happened on Yates Hill Road around 8:30 p.m., according to State Police.

Charles M. Knapp, 35, is accused of pouring gasoline on a 2003 GMC pickup that belonged to a neighbor and igniting it as part of a dispute the two had been having.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage. Knapp was charged with felony counts of arson and criminal mischief, and was released pending prosecution in Day Town Court.

The charges he faces are no longer eligible for bail under state law changes.

