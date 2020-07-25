Police: Man pulled from Feeder Canal
Police: Man pulled from Feeder Canal

HUDSON FALLS — A man was pulled out of the Feeder Canal on Friday afternoon.

Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Brad Lyon would not provide details about the incident, including the man’s condition, on Saturday. Lyon deferred questions to Chief Scott Gillis, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A witness told The Post-Star that emergency personnel responded to the scene behind Jack and Jill Ice Cream at around 2:30 p.m.

The man was pulled out of the water and life-saving measures were performed including chest compressions and use of defibrillator. The man was loaded into an ambulance.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

