MILTON — An Argyle man faces numerous charges for a "road rage"-fueled  attack last month on another driver who told police he was sprayed with pepper spray and had a gun pointed at him, police said.

Joshua C. Byrne, 30, was charged in connection with a May 24 incident at the intersection of Middle Line and Plummer roads in Milton, according to State Police.

Police said the victim was injured, and Byrne left the scene before troopers arrived. An investigation ensued, which led to Byrne being identified as the attacker, officials said. He turned himself in to State Police in the Malta station on Monday to face charges, and surrendered a long gun.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor assault and menacing, State Police records show.

The weapon charge is a felony because Byrne has at least one prior conviction that precludes him from having a weapon, records show.

Byrne was released pending prosecution in Milton Town Court.

