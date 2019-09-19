{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER -- A Pottersville man was sent to Warren County Jail on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a woman he knows with a knife, police said.

Thomas J. Bennett, 26, was arrested early Wednesday after State Police were called about a "domestic dispute" at a home in the town of Chester, officials said.

Troopers determined Bennett had threatened the woman with a knife, held her down and refused to let her leave a bedroom during an argument, State Police said in a news release. Children witnessed the incident.

Bennett was arrested several hours later, and charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, records show.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

