CHESTER -- A Pottersville man was sent to Warren County Jail on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a woman he knows with a knife, police said.
Thomas J. Bennett, 26, was arrested early Wednesday after State Police were called about a "domestic dispute" at a home in the town of Chester, officials said.
Troopers determined Bennett had threatened the woman with a knife, held her down and refused to let her leave a bedroom during an argument, State Police said in a news release. Children witnessed the incident.
You have free articles remaining.
Bennett was arrested several hours later, and charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, records show.
He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.