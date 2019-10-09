QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was jailed Monday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at a Queensbury golf course following a dispute with management, police said.
Michael D. Jacox, 61, of Willow Road, was charged a day after State Police were called about extensive damage to the grounds at Bay Meadows Golf Course and Bogey's Restaurant, authorities said
Police said the turf and other fixtures on the property were damaged overnight Saturday or early Sunday. Jacox, who had been kicked out of Bogey's earlier in the weekend, was identified as the suspect, and located Monday afternoon at a relative's home on Willow Road, according to State Police.
He was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and non-criminal counts of harassment and unlawful possession of marijuana, records show.
Jacox was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail, as he has a 2011 felony criminal mischief conviction for terrorizing his then-neighbors in Glens Falls by setting fires outside their home, puncturing car tires and vandalizing property.
He also was arrested on drunken driving charges in Franklin County in May after he wrecked a vehicle while driving drunk, police said.
